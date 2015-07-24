RHP David Goforth gave three hits and two runs in an inning Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to fill the roster spot created when 3B Aramis Ramirez was traded to Pittsburgh. Goforth’s addition gives the Brewers 13 pitchers. “I always feel we are a day away from needing it,” Counsell said. “With this stretch of 20 games in a row without an off day, I wanted to get out ahead of it instead of being behind it.” Goforth, 26, was 0-3 with three saves and a 2.37 ERA in 31 appearances for Colorado Springs. He made four scoreless appearances in six days in his first stint with the Brewers this season, from May 26-31, giving up one hit and one walk in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Yhonathan Barrios, acquired from Pittsburgh for 3B Aramis Ramirez on Thursday, was 1-3 with 11 saves and a 2.68 ERA in two minor league stops in the Pirates’ organization this season. Barrios, an infielder who converted to pitching in 2013, has a fastball that sits in the mid-90s range, according to reports. He was assigned to Double-A Biloxi.

RHP Mike Fiers had his sixth career double-digit strikeout game when he fanned 10 Thursday, but he also took the loss, giving up eight hits and five runs (four earned) in five innings. “I threw the ball well,” Fiers said. “They swung early. They got me early and put me in some tough positions were they got on base early. I felt like I always had guys in base so I was trying to pitch out of jams. I pitched out of a couple jams early but they got to me in the fourth and fifth.” Fiers gave up his 14th homer, and his fourth in his last three starts, a solo homer to Arizona 3B Yasmany Tomas that opened the scoring in the second inning. Tomas’ singled started a three-run fourth.

INF Hernan Perez was 1-for-3 with a double, two strikeouts and a base-running lapse in his sixth start at third base Thursday, and while Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell did not say Perez would replace traded 3B Aramis Ramirez, he did indicate Perez would get an opportunity there. “He’s played really well,” Counsell said. “He’s swung the bat well in some limited times. He was playing a little bit more and then he got a little bit backed up, but he’s going to get a chance to play.” Perez was caught at home on a 1-6-2 doubleplay with runners on first and third in the third inning, breaking for the plate when the initial throw went to second base. He was thrown out easily.