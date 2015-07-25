RHP David Goforth arrived at Chase Field in the seventh inning Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier in the day, and he pitched the eighth, giving up two runs on three hits. “It wasn’t an ideal situation,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said, “but you roll with it. I think he wants to pitch, and I want to get him in there. It was an opportunity to get him in there.” Goforth has had three stints with the Brewers this season.

RHP Wily Peralta threw a bullpen session at Chase Field on Wednesday afternoon and appears to be close to returning to the rotation, although it is unsure how he will fit when he gets back. “We’re going to wait a little while to decide,” Counsell said. “I don’t believe he will throw another rehab start.” Peralta, 1-5 with a 4.00 ERA in nine starts, has been on the disabled list since May 15 with a strained oblique. A rotation spot would open if RHP Kyle Lohse is traded. Lohse, who will be a free agent this winter, is 5-11 with a 6.29 ERA in 20 starts. He is scheduled to start at San Francisco on Monday.

RHP Jimmy Nelson continued his nice run, winning for the fifth time in six decisions with seven scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory Friday. Nelson gave up five hits, struck out five and walked three. He had 31 pitches in the first inning, with one walk and a wild pitch, but got out of the inning with two strikeouts. “Sometimes being in a close game can actually help you a little bit because you keep your edge, you stay tough, because you know you’ve got to execute your pitches,” Nelson said.

LF Gerardo Parra had a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning and scored on a wild pitch Friday after being held out of the starting lineup, not because of the pitch he took on the left kneecap in the sixth inning Thursday but because the Diamondbacks started LHP Patrick Corbin. ”I feel good,“ Parra said. ”I feel one hundred percent. Just a little inflammation, but nothing.“ Parra’s name has been prominent in trade speculation because he is in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent this winter, but Counsell said he has seen no change in Parra’s behavior. Gerardo’s focus has been on the game every day,” Counsell said. “He loves being part of the game, and he loves the competition of the game. What’s said it out of a player’s control, and that’s best way to treat it.”

2B Hector Gomez was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first start since June 15, and his first start at second base since June 10. Gomez has played in only 13 games and had only 12 plate appearances since his last start. “It’s because we’ve been healthy,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s how it works when you are in that role. It’s a challenging role, no doubt about it.” Gomez had 103 plate appearances in the first 43 games. He is hitting .193.