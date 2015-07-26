RHP Wily Peralta will be activated for a Tuesday start at San Francisco, manager Craig Counsell said. Peralta will follow RHP Kyle Lohse in the rotation, amid speculation that Lohse is likely to be traded before the July 31 deadline. “For this round (through the rotation), we’ll have six men,” Counsell said. “Then we’ll see where we stand.” Peralta, 1-5 with a 4.00 ERA, has been on the disabled list since May 15 with a strained oblique. He threw 78 pitches in his final rehab start and will be on no limit against the Giants.

RHP Taylor Jungmann made his fifth straight quality start but fell to 5-2 when he gave up two runs in the first inning in a 2-0 loss to Arizona. He gave up three hits in the first inning and one more the rest of the game. “I‘m not happy with the entire outing because the first inning was a little frustrating,” said the rookie, who threw a career-high 107 pitches in his ninth start. “I think early I was a little timid. I felt like I had to rely on the off-speed today more than I have. I was lucky to get out of there with only two runs, not being able to command the fastball at all.” Jungmann struck out seven and walked four. “He just had a trouble with the fastball in the strike zone, but he got it going,” manager Craig Counsell said.

RHP Matt Garza will pitch the final game of the Arizona series Sunday off his best outing of the season, when he gave up six hits while striking out four in six scoreless innings of an 8-1 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday. That was his first start since July 2, when he gave up 10 hits and four runs in six innings and was placed on the disabled list the following day with shoulder tendinitis. “It was a real positive place to start for him,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Very encouraging. But every five days you are tested, and he’s well aware of that. Coming off the disabled list and you have that kind of game puts you in a good place to go on, for sure.”

1B Adam Lind was removed from the game in the second inning after suffering lower-back tightness and will not play Sunday, manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s been bugging me for a few days,” Lind said. “It just got to be too much.” Lind appeared to wince in pain while striking out in the first inning, although he played one inning on defense before being replaced by Shane Peterson. “Usually I just play through it and I miss a month, so it’s nice to have a manager that will tell me to sit down, ” Lind said. “Hopefully I’ll be back Monday.”