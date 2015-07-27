RHP Matt Fiers is among the several Brewers who have heard their names mentioned in rumors prior to the July 31 trade deadline. Fiers, 5-8 with a 3.94 ERA, is taking it all in stride. “I still have to do my job here,” said Fiers, scheduled to make his next Wednesday in San Francisco. “I am a Brewer and I am still trying to win here and not trying to worry about all the talk that is going on.” Fiers, 29, has four years of team control remaining.

SS Jean Segura was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to a sore throat, manager Craig Counsell said. Segura, hitting .275, is tied with RF Ryan Braun for the team lead with 15 stolen bases. Hector Gomez started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

LF Khris Davis struck out four times in the cleanup spot and dropped a routine fly ball. “Khris just had a rough day, nothing more than that,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. Davis is 5-for-28 (.179) with two homers since coming off the disabled list July 6 after surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

RHP Matt Garza gave up seven hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings Sunday, a line that looked a lot worse when Arizona PH Chris Owings hit a slider off his shoe-tops for a two-run single and a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning. Owings was the last batter Garza faced. “Owings in the sixth inning with that slider in the dirt, just tip your cap,” Garza said. “The guy hit a good pitch. It was down in the dirt. It is what it is.” Garza (5-11) struck out five and walked three. “It’s coming back, but it’s still not where I want to be,” Garza said. “The ball is staying in the ball more. It’s down, but I‘m just not turning my luck around. Just have to keep going, keep grinding, keep pushing.”

1B Adam Lind was given the day off after being removed from Saturday’s game in the second inning because of back stiffness. “We’ll ... see where we are at on Monday,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. Lind, who has dealt with back issues during his career, is hitting .285/.365/.500 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs.

LF Gerardo Parra increased his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the third inning Sunday. Parra, who appears the most likely Brewer to be moved at the trade deadline because of his strong season and his contract status, is hitting .408 with four homers and 10 RBIs in July. Parra, a free agent after this season, is hitting .341 since April 25, tied for the fifth-highest batting average in the majors in that stretch.