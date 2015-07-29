RHP Wily Peralta is expected to be reinstated from the disabled list to start Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Peralta hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since suffering a strained left oblique in a start against Atlanta on May 22, a game the Brewers went on to win 11-0. Peralta was off to a slow start, going 1-5 with a 4.00 ERA and a .296 opponents’ batting average against him. He’s 2-1 in his career against the Giants with a 5.40 ERA in four starts.

RHP Kyle Lohse lost his 12th game Monday night in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco Giants. The unusual aspect of the loss was the fact that he did not record a single strikeout in 6 2/3 generally effective innings, during which he allowed only five hits. Lohse had recorded at least two strikeouts in each previous start this season except his first, when he had only one in 3 1/3 innings. Lohse hasn’t won since July 1.

1B Adam Lind (sore back) said before Monday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants that he considered himself available for pinch-hitting duties. He wasn’t summoned off the bench, but hopes to start the second game of the series Tuesday. Lind also sat out Sunday after having to come out of Saturday’s game in Arizona when he back acted up.

RF Ryan Braun said his back stiffened up during pregame warmups Monday night and he had to be pulled from the starting lineup about a half-hour before the Brewers’ 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he doesn’t think the injury is serious, and hopes Braun will be able to play Tuesday.

CF Carlos Gomez was ejected in the ninth inning of Monday’s 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Gomez threw his helmet in frustration after having been called out on video review on a stolen base attempt in the ninth inning of the loss. Gomez insisted he hadn’t said a word to the umpires and slammed his helmet only in disgust that he’d been thrown out. Brewers manager Craig Counsell was given the heave-ho moments later for coming to Gomez’s aid.

RF Gerardo Parra had a single and two walks in the Brewers’ 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. The hit, a leadoff single, extended his hitting streak to 11 games, matching the high for a Brewer this season. 1B Adam Lind was the first to accomplish that feat from June 20-July 2.