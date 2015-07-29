RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs before Tuesday’s game so that the Brewers could reinstate RHP Wily Peralta from the disabled list. Goforth allowed two runs on four hits in two innings over a two-game stretch during the club’s visit to Arizona last week. They were the only runs he allowed in six games for the Brewers, during which he compiled a 4.15 ERA.

RHP Wily Peralta couldn’t have asked for anything more than he delivered Tuesday night in his first start after a nine-week layoff caused by a strained left oblique. Peralta showed no signs of rust while helping halt a three-game Brewers slide with six shutout innings during which Milwaukee built a 5-0 lead. He was pulled after allowing a walk and a double to start the seventh, and both runs came around to score. He recorded the win in the 5-2 victory over the Giants nonetheless, his first since May 6.

RHP Mike Fiers had his strikeout pitch going in an 8-3 road loss to the Diamondbacks last week. He hopes to have more than that going when he faces the Giants in the trip finale Wednesday. Fiers struck out 10 in an otherwise lackluster effort last Thursday, his second double-digit strikeout effort of the season and the sixth of his career. He had six strikeouts in an impressive -- albeit losing -- effort against the Giants earlier this season. He is 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA in his career against San Francisco.

1B Adam Lind drove in runs in his first two plate appearances after a two-game layoff to help the Brewers beat the Giants 5-2 Tuesday night. Lind returned from back soreness to double in the first inning and belt a sacrifice fly in the third, both times scoring RF Gerardo Parra. The RBIs increased Lind’s season total to 60.

LF Ryan Braun (back spasms) reported before Tuesday’s game that he felt no better than he had 24 hours earlier, when his back started acting up during batting practice. He was concerned, but not to the point where he would rule himself out of the series finale Wednesday against the Giants.

RF Gerardo Parra singled, doubled, tripled, scored three runs and made a sensational diving catch during the Brewers’ 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. The double came leading off the contest, giving him a .500 average (13-for-26) when serving as a game’s first batter. The double also improved his hitting streak to 12 games, during which he is 19-for-42 (.452).