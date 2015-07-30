RHP Mike Fiers found a silver lining in his ninth loss of the season Wednesday. He came away believing, given the power of the Brewers’ hitting attack, that he pitched well enough to win most games. Alas, he didn’t win this one despite taking a shutout into the seventh inning. He wound up giving up the first two runs in a five-run seventh by the Giants that produced a 5-0 decision. Fiers allowed two or fewer runs for the fifth time in his past seven outings.

RHP Jimmy Nelson has never beaten the Cubs in his career, but he appears primed to end that streak in the opener of a four-game series Thursday. Nelson is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in his past six starts, and he is coming off one of his best efforts of the season in a 2-1 win at Arizona on Friday. Nelson is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in his career against the Cubs.

RF Ryan Braun (back spasms) returned to the Brewers’ starting lineup Wednesday but went 0-for-4 in a 5-0 loss to the Giants. Braun experienced back spasms during batting practice before the series opener Monday. In many ways, Wednesday’s performance was more painful. He twice struck out with two men on base, then flied out into a double play when Giants RF Hunter Pence threw out Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy trying to advance from second base to third.

CF Carlos Gomez reportedly was set to be traded to the Mets for RHP Zack Wheeler and INF Wilmer Flores, but the deal fell through Wednesday.

OF Gerardo Parra moved from right field to left field on Wednesday, but nothing changed about his offensive game in a 5-0 loss to the Giants. Parra capped a 6-for-10, three-game series with two hits, including a bunt single in the sixth inning that extended his hitting streak to a personal-best-tying 13 games. Parra’s previous 13-game streak came in April 2013.

C Jonathan Lucroy got a piece of revenge against Giants RF Hunter Pence on Wednesday during the Brewers’ 5-0 loss. Pence doubled up Lucroy trying to advance from second base to third on a flyball by RF Ryan Braun in the fourth inning of a scoreless game. In the bottom of the inning, with one out and runners on first and third, Lucroy gunned down Pence trying to steal second to complete a double play after 1B Brandon Belt struck out. Lucroy had two hits in the game.