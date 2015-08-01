RHP Zach Davies will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs this weekend after he was acquired Friday from the Baltimore Orioles. Davies, 22, has spent four seasons in the Orioles system and is 27-29 with a 3.47 ERA in 91 appearances, including 81 starts. He’s started all but one of his 19 games this season at Triple-A Norfolk, where he was 5-6 with a 2.84 ERA.

OF Malik Collymore was dealt to Milwaukee in exchange for RHP Jonathan Broxton. Collymore was batting just .216 for Johnson City in the Appalachian League, but also possessed a .326 on-base percentage, an indication he has good plate discipline. The 20-year old Canadian batted .333 last year in the Gulf Coast League, tripling eight times in 54 games.

OF Logan Schafer was recalled Thursday and will join the Brewers on Friday in Milwaukee. Schafer began the season with the Brewers, but was batting .182 when he was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 5.

2B Scooter Gennett went 1-for-4 Friday and finished the month of July batting .310 (26-for-84) in 23 games. Gennett has hits in four of his last five games. He hit leadoff Friday for the first time this season and has now hit everywhere but cleanup in the Brewers’ batting order.

RHP Tyler Thornburg, recalled Thursday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, allowed a hit but struck out a pair in his first major league action since April 21.

INF/OF Elian Herrera is headed back to Milwaukee after the Brewers selected his contract Thursday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Herrera appeared in 38 games for Milwaukee this season and was batting .212 when he was designated for assignment June 2.

RHP Preston Guilmet was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday. Milwaukee is the eighth organization for Guilmet, who was drafted in the 22nd round by Oakland in 2008. Since then, he’s appeared in 17 major league games for Cleveland, Baltimore and, this season, Tampa Bay, where he allowed three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings of work before being claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on July 10.