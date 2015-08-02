FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 2, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Michael Blazek gave up a solo home run to Cubs LF Chris Coghlan Saturday. It was the first home run allowed by Blazek since Sept. 14, 2013 -- a span of 45 games and 55 innings. In his first full major league season, Blazek is holding opponents to a .201 batting average.

RHP Preston Guilmet saw his first action with the Brewers, throwing a scoreless ninth inning in a 4-2 loss to Chicago. Manager Craig Counsell said he likely will use Guilmet earlier in games and wouldn’t hesitate to use the 28-year-old for multiple innings.

RHP Matt Garza made his eighth quality start of the season but set a personal record for losses by dropping his 12th decision of 2015. Garza is 5-12 with a 5.17 ERA -- 2-7 with a 4.18 ERA in 11 starts at Miller Park, where he has allowed 12 of his 18 home runs.

C Jonathan Lucroy got the day off Saturday, just his third since coming off the disabled list on June 1. Manager Craig Counsell said he expects Lucroy, who in July batted .283 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs, to be back in the lineup Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.