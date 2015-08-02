RHP Michael Blazek gave up a solo home run to Cubs LF Chris Coghlan Saturday. It was the first home run allowed by Blazek since Sept. 14, 2013 -- a span of 45 games and 55 innings. In his first full major league season, Blazek is holding opponents to a .201 batting average.

RHP Preston Guilmet saw his first action with the Brewers, throwing a scoreless ninth inning in a 4-2 loss to Chicago. Manager Craig Counsell said he likely will use Guilmet earlier in games and wouldn’t hesitate to use the 28-year-old for multiple innings.

RHP Matt Garza made his eighth quality start of the season but set a personal record for losses by dropping his 12th decision of 2015. Garza is 5-12 with a 5.17 ERA -- 2-7 with a 4.18 ERA in 11 starts at Miller Park, where he has allowed 12 of his 18 home runs.

C Jonathan Lucroy got the day off Saturday, just his third since coming off the disabled list on June 1. Manager Craig Counsell said he expects Lucroy, who in July batted .283 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs, to be back in the lineup Sunday.