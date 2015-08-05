RHP Wily Peralta battled with command in his second start since coming off the disabled list and couldn’t make it out of the fourth inning Monday in a 13-5 loss to the Padres. Peralta has made six of his 11 starts at Miller Park this season, where he’s 1-3 with a 4.82 ERA compared to 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA on the road.

OF Shane Peterson made his fourth consecutive start in center field Monday and he remains in that spot for the near future, despite having not played the position since the minor leagues. Peterson singled and walked twice Monday in Milwaukee’s 13-5 loss to San Diego.

RHP Jimmy Nelson will try and snap Milwaukee’s five-game losing streak Tuesday when he faces the Padres at Miller Park. Nelson has spun three consecutive quality starts and threw seven scoreless innings his last time out, only to see the bullpen blow a late lead. In his last seven starts, Nelson is 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA.

RHP Kyle Lohse will remain in the Brewers’ starting rotation for at least one more start, despite his abysmal 2015 season (5-13, 6.31 ERA). Manager Craig Counsell suggested Sunday, after Lohse was tagged for four runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings Sunday, that Lohse’s status could be in question but said there was no change 24 hour later. “Kyle’s still in the rotation,” Counsell said. “Kyle’s in the rotation right now. Kyle’s pitching Friday night as of now.”