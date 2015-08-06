RHP Tyler Cravy will return to the Brewers on Wednesday when they recall him from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Cravy appeared in three games this season with Milwaukee, including a pair of starts, and is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA. In 17 minor league games this season, all starts, Cravy is 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA.

RHP Tyler Cravy reported to Milwaukee and was in uniform on Wednesday night after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs late Tuesday. Cravy, who made two starts earlier this season for the Brewers, was 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 17 starts for Colorado Springs. Manager Craig Counsell said Cravy would work out of the bullpen.

RHP Brandon Kintzler began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Tuesday, throwing one scoreless innings. He has been out since late May due to left knee tendinitis.

RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The Brewers claimed Guilmet off waivers from the Dodgers on July 31. Since then, he’d appeared in two games and allowed six runs in four innings of work.

RHP Jimmy Nelson allowed just one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings of work Tuesday and has now gone 20 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run to score. Nelson gave up three hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out four as Milwaukee beat the Padres, 4-1. He improved to 9-9 on the season with a 3.57 ERA and over his last eight starts, is 6-1 with a 1.88 ERA.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 24th save of the season. He hasn’t blown a save in 2015 and has successfully converted 29 consecutive save opportunities dating back to Aug. 27 of last season. His streak is the second-longest active streak in MLB.