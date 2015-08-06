RHP Tyler Cravy reported to Milwaukee and was in uniform on Wednesday night after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs late Tuesday. Cravy, who made two starts earlier this season for the Brewers, was 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 17 starts for Colorado Springs. Manager Craig Counsell said Cravy would work out of the bullpen.

RHP Taylor Jungmann snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday, holding the Padres to two runs on six hits while striking out a career-best eight over seven innings. Jungian was 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 outings for Triple-A Colorado Springs when he was called up June 9, but he has been very good for Milwaukee, going 6-3 with a 2.26 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in his past eight starts, going 4-2 with a 1.84 ERA during that stretch.

CF Shane Peterson continues to perform well after taking over in center following the trade of Carlos Gomez to Houston. Peterson tripled and drove in a pair of runs Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to four games. He has started six in a row since Gomez was dealt and has at least one hit in five of those contests. Peterson is batting .327 at home this season.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez faced just one batter Wednesday, but he struck out Padres C Derek Norris to lock down his 25th save in as many chances this season. Rodriguez has converted 30 consecutive save opportunities overall, the second-longest active streak in the major leagues. His last blown save came Aug. 27, 2014, in San Diego.

RF Ryan Braun, who doubled and scored Wednesday, has reached base in 11 of his past 12 games. Braun has a double in each of his past four games and has scored in his past six.