RHP Tyler Cravy will start Friday, in place of RHP Kyle Lohse who was moved to the bullpen. It will be Cravy’s third start this season. He opened eyes with a run over seven innings in his major league debut at St. Louis, but gave up four over six a month later in a start against the Braves. Including a relief appearance, Cravy is 0-2 with a 3.60 for the Brewers this season. He went 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 17 starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

LF Khris Davis recorded his second multi-home run game of the season and third of his career Thursday, slugging a pair of three-run homers in the Brewers’ 10-1 victory over San Diego. Inconsistency and a knee injury led to Davis being replaced in the lineup by OF Gerardo Parra, but when Parra got hot enough to be dealt at the trade deadline, Davis returned to every day action and is 8-for-29 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs in his last seven games.

RHP Kyle Lohse will pitch in the bullpen for the foreseeable future after never quite getting on track this season. Lohse made 22 starts for Milwaukee in 2015 and was 5-13 with a 6.31 ERA. Signed to a three-year, $33 million contract late in spring training 2013, Lohse went 24-19 with a 3.45 ERA during his first two seasons in Milwaukee.

RHP Matt Garza appears to be returning to form after holding the Padres to a run on two hits over seven innings Thursday. Garza was 4-10 with a 5.55 ERA when he went on the DL with shoulder fatigue just before the All-Star break. Since then, though, he’s not allowed more than three runs in a start. For the season, the 31-year-old is 6-12 with a 4.95 ERA in 21 appearances (20 starts).