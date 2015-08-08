OF Shane Peterson went 3-for-4 on Friday and has now hit safely in six straight games and in seven of his last eight games. It was Peterson’s sixth multi-hit game of the season and his second within his last four games. Peterson is hitting .423 (11-for-26) in eight games since taking over in center field after Carlos Gomez was traded to Houston on July 30.

INF Jason Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. Rogers hit .236 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 51 games during his first stint with the Brewers this season. Sent down to Colorado Springs on July 3, Rogers batted .344 with eight home runs in 33 games with the Sky Sox.

RHP Kyle Lohse worked two scoreless innings in his first relief appearance since Sept. 8, 2009. The veteran was scheduled to start Friday but was removed from the starting rotation in favor of RHP Tyler Cravy after posting a 6.31 ERA in 22 starts.

INF Hector Gomez was removed from the 40-man roster and sent outright to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. The utility man had received just 20 plate appearances over Milwaukee’s last 45 games. Gomez was hitting just .181 and was hitless in his last 17 at-bats.