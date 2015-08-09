FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 9, 2015 / 9:13 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Brandon Kintzler threw a scoreless inning Friday in his second rehab appearance for Milwaukee’s rookie affiliate in the Arizona League. Kintzler has been on the disabled list since May 29 with left knee tendinitis. In seven appearances out of the bullpen for the Brewers this season, Kintzler is 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA.

1B Jason Rogers made his first start Saturday since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. Rogers went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks and is hitless in his last 10 major-league at-bats.

LHP Neal Cotts worked around a one-out walk to pitch a scoreless inning in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. After a slow start to the season, the 35-year-old has allowed just two runs over his last 19 appearances (1.02 ERA in 17 2/3 innings) dating back to June 17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
