RHP Tyler Cravy (0-3, 5.40 ERA) makes his fifth appearance and fourth start for the Brewers and first appearance against the Cubs on Thursday. He started last Friday at St. Louis and suffered a 6-0 loss after working 5 1/3 innings and allowing six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out four. He made his major league debut on June 2 against the Cardinals, taking a 1-0 loss in a seven-inning effort.

CF Shane Peterson went 1-for-5 but his .341 batting average in 36 night games this season is 114 points above his .227 mark during the day. Overall, he’s batting .302 through 54 games.

RHP Matt Garza was dealt a no-decision despite a solid effort on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on just three hits while walking two and striking out four in seven full innings of work. He has a 2.56 ERA in his last five starts. “I‘m finally healthy,” Garza said. “First three months, I was fighting pain. I‘m finally healthy and I‘m doing what I should have been doing. ... I‘m happy where I‘m at but there’s still stuff to do.”

OF Ryan Braun clubbed a first-inning home run for the 250th of his career to move to within one of matching Robin Yount (251) for the most in Brewers history. The homer was his 20th of the season as Braun maintained his team lead. He went 3-for-4 on the night. “I‘m headed in the right direction,” Braun said. “But right now we focus on us, focus on what we’re trying to do as a team.”

C Jonathan Lucroy went 1-for-4 and snapped a 17 at-bat hitless skid with a single to right in the sixth inning. He’s 2-for-20 against the Cubs this season and is batting .238 in 72 games win four home runs and 25 RBIs.