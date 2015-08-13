RHP Taylor Jungmann (6-4) struggled through a career-low 2 2/3 inning outing on Tuesday, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits while walking five and striking out three. “I really have to make pitches and I didn’t put myself in too many situations to make pitches,” Jungmann said. “You can’t make pitches on 2-0 counts, 3-0 counts. ... I backed myself into corner in a lot of those situations.”

RHP Matt Garza (6-12, 4.95 ERA) makes his 22nd appearance, 21st start of the season and third against the Cubs. He worked seven innings and gave up just now run on two hits in the Brewers 10-1 victory over San Diego last Thursday. Garza was on the 15-day disabled list between July 6-20 with right shoulder tendinitis. He’s 2-2 since coming off the disabled list and is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in five career starts against the Cubs.

1B Adam Lind went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs. The home run was his 17th of the seasons -- a two-run shot to right in the sixth. It was his 17th multi-RBI game of the season.

OF Ryan Braun did not start but appeared as a seventh inning pinch hitter and flied out. His next home run will be the 250th of his career, one behind all-time franchise leader Robin Yount.