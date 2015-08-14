RHP Tyler Cravy (0-4) gave up four runs, four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings as Milwaukee (48-68) dropped its third straight and fifth in the last six games. “He’s getting outs, but he struggled the last two times,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “It’s kind of been that third time through (the order) that feels like it shifted a little bit with the hitters taking better swings against him.”

RHP Wily Peralta (2-7, 4.48 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season and first against the Phillies in the series opener on Friday at Miller Park. Peralta started last Saturday against St. Louis and took the loss in a 3-0 Brewers setback. He was on disabled list between May 25-July 27 with a strained left oblique. Peralta has made seven quality starts this season and is 1-2 with an 8.82 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies.

SS Jean Segura was 2-for-5 with a double and stolen base and has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games. The extra base hit snapped a 61-game streak without a double and was his first extra-base hit since homering on July 21 against Cleveland.

2B Elian Herrera was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run. It was the fourth time in his career he’s had a pair of doubles in a game, last coming on May 16, 2014 at Wrigley Field. Herrera is batting .235 through 51 games.

RF Ryan Braun went 3-for-4 for the second straight game and also stole two bases. The three-hit day was his eighth of the season. On Wednesday, Braun clubbed his 20th homer of the season and 250th of his career, one way from matching Robin Yount for most in Brewers history.