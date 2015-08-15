RHP David Goforth was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday to replace RHP Michael Blazek, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured right hand. Goforth had a 2.68 ERA with four saves over 47 innings for the Sky Sox. In three previous stints with the Brewers this season, Goforth posted a 4.15 ERA in 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

RHP Wily Peralta held the Philadelphia Phillies scoreless over seven innings Friday. The 26-year-old has a 1.93 ERA in two starts since being hit for six runs on eight hits by the San Diego Padres over 3 1/3 innings on Aug. 3.

SS Jean Segura scored from second base on a sacrifice fly hit by C Jonathan Lucroy in the third inning Friday. Segura is the first player to score from second on a sacrifice fly this season and the first Brewers player to do so since Fernando Vina on Aug. 27, 1997.

RHP Michael Blazek was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a fractured right hand, an injury that will likely end his season. Blazek isn’t sure how he suffered the injury. He first felt pain in his right hand while playing long toss Thursday. Blazek went 5-3 with a 2.43 ERA in 55 2/3 innings over 45 relief appearances in his first full season in the big leagues.