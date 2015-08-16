FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 16, 2015 / 9:53 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Will Smith is 2-0 and has not given up a run in seven outings in August. He earned the win Saturday night and leads the Brewers with 56 appearances.

2B Scooter Gennett had a career-high four hits for his 12th multihit game of the season on Saturday. He was batting .154 (10-for-65) when he was sent down on May 18. Since being recalled on June 11, he’s gone 48 for 175 (.274) and raised his average to .254.

RHP Jimmy Nelson is 6-1 over his last 10 starts with a 2.31 ERA (17 ER, 66 1/3 innings).

RHP Francisco Rodriguez converted his 28th save in 28 chances this season and has converted 33 straight.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.