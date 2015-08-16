LHP Will Smith is 2-0 and has not given up a run in seven outings in August. He earned the win Saturday night and leads the Brewers with 56 appearances.

2B Scooter Gennett had a career-high four hits for his 12th multihit game of the season on Saturday. He was batting .154 (10-for-65) when he was sent down on May 18. Since being recalled on June 11, he’s gone 48 for 175 (.274) and raised his average to .254.

RHP Jimmy Nelson is 6-1 over his last 10 starts with a 2.31 ERA (17 ER, 66 1/3 innings).

RHP Francisco Rodriguez converted his 28th save in 28 chances this season and has converted 33 straight.