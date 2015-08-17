FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 18, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Taylor Jungmann is having big success on the mound (7-4, 2.20 ERA) and is having equal success in the batter’s box. He extended his hitting streak to five games on Sunday with a bunt single and is hitting .348 (8-for-23) for the season.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez converted saves in all three games of the sweep of Philadelphia. He is 29 for 29 on the season and has converted 34 straight. His last blown save came on Aug. 27, 2014, at San Diego. He also moved into a tie with Joe Nathan for seven in MLB history with 377 career saves.

RHP Matt Garza goes into his start on Monday against Miami with quality starts in his previous three starts. He has a 2.70 ERA in that span (6 ER, 20 IP).

RF Ryan Braun hit his 21st homer and second grand slam of the season on Sunday and now has 251 for his career. That ties him with Robin Yount for first on the Brewers’ all-time home run list.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
