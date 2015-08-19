FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
August 19, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP David Goforth made his seventh relief appearance of the season Tuesday and allowed two runs on four hits over two innings of work. Goforth came into the game with two out and the bases loaded in the third and ended the inning. He has not allowed any of his seven inherited runners to score this season.

RHP Tyler Cravy could be removed from the Brewers’ rotation after a third consecutive rough outing. Crazy couldn’t make it out of the third inning Tuesday after allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks. Since replacing RHP Kyle Lohse in the rotation Aug. 7, Cravy has allowed 18 earned runs on 27 hits in 18 innings of work. Milwaukee has a number of off days coming up on the schedule, allowing manager Craig Counsell to adjust his starting assignments.

LHP Will Smith threw a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday. He has not allowed a run in eight August outings, spanning 7 1/3 innings of work. Smith leads the Brewers with 57 appearances this season and is 6-2 with a 2.17 ERA. He’s struck out66 in 45 2/3 innings of work.

Brewers CF Shane Peterson got the night off Tuesday, his second time out of the lineup since taking over in center field when Carlos Gomez was traded to the Astros at the deadline. Logan Schafer started in place of Peterson against the Marlins.

RF Ryan Braun extended his hitting streak to three straight games with a first inning double Tuesday. Braun has at least one hit in five of his last seven contests and is batting .407 (11-for-27) with three runs, two home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch. In 17 August games, Braun is 20-for-59 at the plate (.339).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.