FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 22, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Cesar Jimenez was claimed off waivers. Jimenez, 30, had been designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. He could be a possible replacement for setup man Neal Cotts, who reportedly is being shopped. Jimenez is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 81 major-league games. He had a 2.48 ERA in 38 games with the Phillies over the past three years.

OF Domingo Santana was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. Santana, 23, was acquired from the Astros before the July 31 trade deadline. He hit .256 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 14 games with Houston earlier this season. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound, right-handed slugger batted .380, with two homers and 18 RBIs at Colorado Springs. Including 75 games at Triple-A Fresno before the trade, Santana is batting .333 with 18 home runs and 77 RBIs in the minors this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.