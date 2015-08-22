LHP Cesar Jimenez was claimed off waivers. Jimenez, 30, had been designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. He could be a possible replacement for setup man Neal Cotts, who reportedly is being shopped. Jimenez is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 81 major-league games. He had a 2.48 ERA in 38 games with the Phillies over the past three years.

OF Domingo Santana was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. Santana, 23, was acquired from the Astros before the July 31 trade deadline. He hit .256 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 14 games with Houston earlier this season. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound, right-handed slugger batted .380, with two homers and 18 RBIs at Colorado Springs. Including 75 games at Triple-A Fresno before the trade, Santana is batting .333 with 18 home runs and 77 RBIs in the minors this season.