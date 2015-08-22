LF Khris Davis, who had a great homestand, had a hit and drove in a run Friday at Washington. “His hot streak can carry him,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He is putting together a very good second half.”

LHP Cesar Jimenez was claimed on waivers by the Brewers from the Phillies on Friday. Jimenez, 30, was designated for assignment by Philadelphia on Thursday. He is the replacement for LHP Neal Cotts, who was traded to the Twins after Friday’s game. Jimenez is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 81 major league games. He had a 2.48 ERA in 38 games with the Phillies over the past three years.

OF Domingo Santana was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. Santana, 23, was acquired from the Astros before the July 31 trade deadline. He hit .256 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 14 games with Houston earlier this season. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound, right-handed slugger batted .380, with two homers and 18 RBIs at Colorado Springs. Including 75 games at Triple-A Fresno before the trade, Santana is batting .333 with 18 home runs and 77 RBIs in the minors this season.

OF Domingo Santana, called up from Triple-A on Friday, started in center field and hit a homer in his first game with the Brewers. He played in the majors earlier this year for Houston. “He was just playing so well in Colorado Springs,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He is not going to play every day. He will get plenty of at-bats.”