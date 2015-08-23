RHP Taylor Jungmann had one of his worst outings, as he gave up seven hits and five runs in four innings. He also gave up his third homer of the year and first in his last nine starts. “I really didn’t execute any pitches,” Jungmann said. “I struggled and they took advantage of it. They had some good at-bats. I just fell behind too many guys.”

LF Khris Davis has been hot in August and hit another homer Saturday. It was his 15th of the year. “His aggressiveness on the first pitch is paying off for sure,” Counsell said. “He’s picking his spots with that. I think that always gives the pitcher something to think about.”

LHP Cesar Jimenez, claimed off waivers from the Phillies on Friday, entered the game for the Brewers in the seventh inning Saturday and allowed a single to Bryce Harper. He got five outs and gave up two hits and no runs.

RHP Matt Garza will start the series finale Sunday. He has 13 losses this year and an ERA of nearly 5.00. He has allowed 150 hits in 135 2/3 innings.

OF Domingo Santana, who hit a homer Friday in his first game with his new team, was used as a pinch hitter Saturday. He was retired in his only at-bat. He played earlier this year with the Houston Astros.

C Jonathan Lucroy, had three hits on Friday, had one hit in three trips to the plate Saturday. His average is at .242.