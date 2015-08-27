RHP Wily Peralta only pitched 2 2/3 innings -- his shortest outing in two years -- and needed 71 pitches to get that far in his loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. Peralta gave up four runs on six hits, with two walks and one strikeout. “His velocity was down tonight, which is concerning,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “There’s nothing wrong with him physically, but we’ve got to try to figure out what’s going on.”

RHP Kyle Lohse made his sixth relief appearance Tuesday, giving up five runs in 2 1/3 innings. After going 5-13 with a 6.31 ERA in 22 starts, Lohse has a 5.84 ERA in six relief appearances.

DH Ryan Braun slugged his 23rd home run, a two-run shot in the sixth inning as he continued his hot month of August. In 78 at-bats over 22 games in August Braun is hitting .333 with four home runs, six doubles, 12 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

C Jonathan Lucroy was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in the Brewers’ loss Tuesday. It’s the sixth career multi-home run came for Lucroy, who came into the game with just five home runs for the season. “He’s driving the ball and is on the attack more now, which is good to see. This is the kind of game we knew we’d see out of him eventually,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell.