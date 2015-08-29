RHP Taylor Jungmann threw six shutout innings Friday to earn his eighth victory of the season. The rookie is now 4-2 with a 1.50 ERA in seven home starts and improved to 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts against Cincinnati.

INF Hernan Perez will still see action at third base, but primarily against left-handed starters, manager Craig Counsell said Friday. The 24-year-old got off to a blistering start after Milwaukee claimed him off waivers earlier this year, but he’s cooled off lately and is batting just .267.

INF Elian Herrera went 0-for-4 Friday but will continue to see plenty of action at third base over the final few weeks of the season. Manager Craig Counsell said before the game that he likes what he’s seen from Herrera, who was batting .288 in 24 games since returning from Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 31.

OF Domingo Santana made his Miller Park debut Friday and hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot off Cincinnati RHP Raisel Iglesias in the seventh inning. Acquired last month in the deadline deal that sent Carlos Gomez to Houston, Santana was called up to Milwaukee on Aug. 21 and since then, is batting just .211 but has a double and three home runs to his credit.