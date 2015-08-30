RHP Tyler Cravy has been playing catch this week as he recovers from an elbow impingement that landed him on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. Manager Craig Counsell expects Cravy to make “quick progress” and pitch out of the bullpen when he returns to the active roster.

2B Scooter Gennett matched his career high with four hits Saturday in a 12-9 loss to the Reds. He also drove in three runs and scored three times. Gennett has reached base in 11 of his last 13 games and is batting .295 (36-for-122) since the All-Star break with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez allowed four runs in the ninth inning Saturday against the Reds, blowing a save for the first time this season. Rodriguez had converted all 30 of his save opportunities in 2015 and 35 in a row dating to Aug. 27, 2014. His streak was the longest in baseball.

RHP Matt Garza couldn’t get out of the fourth inning on Saturday night but avoided taking his 15th loss of the season when the offense rallied to take a late lead against the Reds. He has allowed 19 earned runs in his last three starts (13 1/3 innings). Manager Craig Counsell said he and the coaching staff would discuss whether or not a change needs to be made regarding Garza’s role.

