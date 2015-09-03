RHP Zach Davies will make his major league debut Wednesday when he starts for the Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park. Milwaukee acquired the 22-year-old from Baltimore at the trade deadline in exchange for OF Gerardo Parra. He was 5-6 with a 2.84 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts) for Triple-A Norfolk when the trade was made; since then, he’d posted a 1-2 record and 5.00 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Davies was scheduled to start for the Sky Sox Tuesday night against Oklahoma City.

RHP Jimmy Nelson recovered from a short, eight-walk effort a week ago to go seven innings without a walk Tuesday against the Pirates. Nelson scattered four hits, held Pittsburgh to a run while striking out six to improve to 11-10 on the season. Since the All-Star break, Nelson is 5-1 with a 2.72 ERA in nine starts.

RF Ryan Braun went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday and has now reached base in seven consecutive games. Over his last 17 games, Braun is 22-for-63 at the plate with a double, a triple, five home runs and has scored 10 times. Braun has played in every game since July 29 and has missed just two since the All-Star break.

C Jonathan Lucroy had two hits and an RBI Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Lucroy, who has struggled to regain his offensive form from last season, is batting .457 (16-for-35) with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored during the streak.