Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 4, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zach Davies made his major league debut Wednesday night and allowed four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Davies also recorded his first major league hit with a fourth-inning single off left-hander Jeff Locke.

2B Scooter Gennett drove in two runs with a pinch-hit single in the seventh. Gennett is batting .308 this season with runners in scoring position and is 4-for-10 as a pinch-hitter. Gennett was batting .154 when he was demoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 18. Since being brought back on June 11, he’s batting .299 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 36 RBIs. He’s reached base in 12 of his last 14 games and is batting .391 during that stretch.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress improved to 4-0 on the year with two scoreless innings Wednesday against the Pirates. Jeffress needed just 18 pitches to get through his outing. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 12 appearances (11 1/3 IP).

C Jonathan Lucroy extended his hitting streak to 10 games Wednesday, going 2-for-5 with three RBIs against the Pirates. Lucroy is batting .450 (18-for-40) during his streak, with four doubles a triple and three home runs and he’s raised his season average from .235 to .260 during that stretch.

