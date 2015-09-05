RHP Tyler Cravy threw a second bullpen session on Friday and if he comes through it OK, will be activated by Monday when the Brewers begin a three-game series in Miami. Cravy was 0-5 with a 6.67 ERA in six appearances, including five starts. He’s been on the DL since August 19 with a right elbow injury.

RHP Ariel Pena had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. Pena has been on the Brewers’ radar since Spring Training when he made a bid to join their bullpen on Opening Day. He struggled initially as a reliever in the minors but has posted a 2.37 ERA in his past 30 innings as a starter. “He’s had an interesting season,” said manager Craig Counsell. The plan was to call up Pena when the Sky Sox season ended on Monday, but an overworked bullpen expedited that decision. “This is the time of the year where you have the ability to get a guy here when you need it,” said Counsell. “In this case, it’s a good thing, because we’ve been pitching our guys in big situations (and) we’ve been winning games.” Pena owned a 4.46 ERA in 43 outings primarily out of the bullpen. He was acquired in 2012 along with SS Jean Segura and RHP Johnny Hellweg in the trade which sent Zack Greinke to Anaheim. Coming into this season, Pena had posted a 3.73 ERA in 170 minor league appearances, all but nine of them starts. “He was in the conversation (to make the club) in Spring Training,” said Counsell. “The idea was to transition him to the bullpen. He had mixed results. He’s had a great month starting.”