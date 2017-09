RHP Ariel Pena made his major league debut in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader in Cincinnati,.

3B Elian Herrera homered in each of the games in Saturday’s doubleheader, and both homers helped provide separation for Milwaukee.

LF Shane Peterson hit his first major league homer in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

RHP Matt Garza was informed earlier this week that he was being shut down for the season.