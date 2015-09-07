RHP Tyler Cravy was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Sunday. He’d been on the DL since August 19 with a right elbow injury. Crazy is 0-5 with a 6.67 ERA in six appearances, all but one as a starter. He pitched an inning of relief on Sunday, allowing a hit with two strikeouts.

OF Elian Herrera homered in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader in Cincinnati, both Brewers victories, giving him seven homers for the season. But manager Craig Counsell said Herrera’s spot in the batting order would continue to fluctuate. Through his 70 games, Herrera has batted everywhere except third, fourth or fifth. “It depends on who’s in the lineup that day,” Counsell said. “He’s done a nice job. Every player has their own opportunity. He’s made the most of his opportunity. Batting order stuff is always changing to me.”

RHP Jimmy Nelson was burned by the long-ball on Sunday afternoon, allowing a pair of two-run homers by Reds right fielder Jay Bruce and second baseman Brandon Phillips. Nelson finished with five runs allowed on nine hits in five innings of work. “I didn’t have anything,” said Nelson, who came in 5-1 in his previous nine starts. “The only thing that was working was my sinker. That’s why I was able to get some groundballs, but we didn’t even try the changeup, and my fastball and slider weren’t there.”

RF Ryan Braun hit his 25th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon. It’s the most homers for Braun since 2012 when he had a career-high 41. It was his sixth homer against Cincinnati this season.