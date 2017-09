C Nevin Ashley had his contract purchased from Triple-A Colorado Springs. For Ashley, 31, who batted .306 with eight homers and 61 RBIs in 94 Triple-A games, it is his first call to the majors after 10 years in the minors.

INF Luis Sardinas was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Sardinas, 22, hit .221 in 20 games for Milwaukee earlier this season.