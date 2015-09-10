RHP Brandon Kintzler was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs, clearing a spot on the Brewers’ 40-man roster. Kintzler went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in seven appearances for Milwaukee this year. He was 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA in 17 games with Colorado Springs.

RHP Wily Peralta, who pitched just two innings on Saturday before a long rain delay, will start Thursday in Pittsburgh on regular (four days) rest.

RHP Preston Guilmet was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs, clearing a spot on the Brewers’ 40-man roster. Guilmet had a combined 11.00 ERA in five relief appearances for the Rays and Brewers this season. He was 2-2 with four saves and a 2.15 ERA in 39 Triple-A appearances.