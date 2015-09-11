OF Daniel Fields was claimed off waivers by Milwaukee from Detroit, and the Brewers assigned him to Double-A Biloxi, where he will take part in the Southern League playoffs. Fields, 24, has played in one major league game, making his debut June 4 for the Tigers against visiting Oakland and going 1-for-3 with a double. He hit .28/.335/.367 with seven homers, 41 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 122 games for Triple-A Toledo.

C Jonathan Lucroy missed his second consecutive start with a concussion and is listed as day-to-day. Lucroy was injured Tuesday night when he took a foul ball off his mask during a game at Miami.