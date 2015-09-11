OF Daniel Fields was claimed off waivers from Detroit and assigned to Double-A Biloxi, where he will take part in the Southern League playoffs. Fields, 24, has played in one major league game, making his debut June 4 for the Tigers against visiting Oakland and going 1-for-3 with a double.

SS Jean Segura was rested after a 13-inning win on Thursday night that came on the heels of a game Wednesday night at Miami and an early morning arrival in Pittsburgh.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (11-11, 3.86 ERA) will start Friday at Pittsburgh. He is 4-2 with a 3.11 ERA in his last nine starts and 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA against the Pirates in five career starts. Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli is 3-for-9 (.333) against Nelson while 1B Pedro Alvarez is 0-for-10.

RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk and two RBIs on Thursday night in a 6-4 win at Pittsburgh in 13 innings. In his last 10 games, Braun is 18-for-42 (.429) with nine runs scored.

RF Ryan Braun was rested after a 13-inning win on Thursday night that came on the heels of a game Wednesday night at Miami and an early morning arrival in Pittsburgh.

CF Domingo Santana was rested after a 13-inning win on Thursday night that came on the heels of a game Wednesday night at Miami and an early morning arrival in Pittsburgh.

C Jonathan Lucroy missed his second straight game with a concussion and is listed as day-to-day. Lucroy sustained the concussion Tuesday night when he took a foul ball off his mask during a game at Miami.

