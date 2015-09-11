FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 12, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Daniel Fields was claimed off waivers from Detroit and assigned to Double-A Biloxi, where he will take part in the Southern League playoffs. Fields, 24, has played in one major league game, making his debut June 4 for the Tigers against visiting Oakland and going 1-for-3 with a double.

SS Jean Segura was rested after a 13-inning win on Thursday night that came on the heels of a game Wednesday night at Miami and an early morning arrival in Pittsburgh.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (11-11, 3.86 ERA) will start Friday at Pittsburgh. He is 4-2 with a 3.11 ERA in his last nine starts and 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA against the Pirates in five career starts. Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli is 3-for-9 (.333) against Nelson while 1B Pedro Alvarez is 0-for-10.

RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk and two RBIs on Thursday night in a 6-4 win at Pittsburgh in 13 innings. In his last 10 games, Braun is 18-for-42 (.429) with nine runs scored.

RF Ryan Braun was rested after a 13-inning win on Thursday night that came on the heels of a game Wednesday night at Miami and an early morning arrival in Pittsburgh.

CF Domingo Santana was rested after a 13-inning win on Thursday night that came on the heels of a game Wednesday night at Miami and an early morning arrival in Pittsburgh.

C Jonathan Lucroy missed his second straight game with a concussion and is listed as day-to-day. Lucroy sustained the concussion Tuesday night when he took a foul ball off his mask during a game at Miami.

C Jonathan Lucroy missed his third straight game Friday with a concussion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.