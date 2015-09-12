RHP Zach Davies (1-0, 3.97 ERA) will start at Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Davies will be making his third career start. He beat Miami in his previous outing on Monday for his first win, allowing one run in seven innings. Davies made his debut against the Pirates on Sept. 2 and did not factor in the decision while allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

SS Jean Segura was rested after a 13-inning win on Thursday night that came on the heels of a game Wednesday night at Miami and an early morning arrival in Pittsburgh.

SS Jean Segura was rested Friday following Thursday night’s 13-inning game. Segura had not had a day off since July 26, starting in 41 straight games.

RF Ryan Braun was rested after a 13-inning win on Thursday night that came on the heels of a game Wednesday night at Miami and an early morning arrival in Pittsburgh.

RF Ryan Braun was rested Friday night even though he is swinging a hot bat and had a favorable pitching matchup. Braun was on a six-game hitting streak, going 12-for-27 (.444) and was also 9-for-23 with a home run and three doubles in his career off Pittsburgh RHP Charlie Morton, who started. However, manager Craig Counsell wanted to give Braun a break after he played all 13 innings on Thursday night’s 6-4 win over the Pirates. Braun pinch hit in the eighth with the bases loaded and grounded out to end the inning.

CF Domingo Santana was rested after a 13-inning win on Thursday night that came on the heels of a game Wednesday night at Miami and an early morning arrival in Pittsburgh.

C Jonathan Lucroy missed his third straight game Friday with a concussion.

C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) missed his third straight game Friday night, sitting out a 6-3 at Pittsburgh. He will be examined Saturday morning by noted concussion expert Mickey Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Lucroy will miss Saturday night’s game against the Pirates and is also doubtful to play Sunday in the finale of a four-game series.