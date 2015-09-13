RHP Zach Davies (1-1) took his first loss in his third major league start Saturday night as the Brewers were routed 10-2 at Pittsburgh. Davies was rocked for six runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings, with five walks and three strikeouts. He was coming off his first win Monday at Miami. “Did a lot of work between the first start and the second start, and it kind of went out the window,” Davies said. “That’s disappointing. But at the same time, it’s work. It’s going out there and doing your job, making sure you’re getting better each time out. There’s always something to work on.”

RHP Taylor Jungmann (9-6, 2.87 ERA) will start Sunday at Pittsburgh. Jungmann is 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA in his last three starts and has won all three career starts against the Pirates with a 1.35 ERA.

RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-4 with an RBI single. He is 14-for-32 (.438) in his last eight games, raising his batting average to .290.

C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) missed his fourth straight game, though he was able to take dry swings with a bat. Lucroy was examined by noted concussion authority Mickey Collins on Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and was confirmed to have a mild concussion, though no timetable was set for a return to the lineup. “I‘m feeling kind of like you do when you’re hungover,” Lucroy said.