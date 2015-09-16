RHP Ariel Pena made his second career start -- and third career appearance -- Tuesday and held the Cardinals to a run on four hits over five-plus innings of work. The 26-year-old appeared in 43 games, including seven starts, for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, where he was 2-2 with a 4.14 ERA. Since joining the Brewers, he’s allowed five earned runs in 13 1/3 innings of work.

RHP Tyler Thornburg gave up the game-winning, two-run home run to Cardinals OF Jason Heyward Tuesday, but has been sharp since returning to the majors in late July. Prior to Tuesday, he’d appeared in 14 games and held opponents to a .169 batting average and five earned runs in 19 2/3 innings of work.

LF Khris Davis hit his 21st home run of the season Tuesday, a solo-shot off Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez. Davis has had a good year at Miller Park, where he’s batting .289 (54-for-187) with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 39 RBIs in 58 games.

C Jonathan Lucroy remains sidelined with post-concussion symptoms. Manager Craig Counsell said there has not yet been a discussion about shutting Lucroy down for the final three weeks of the regular season.

C Jonathan Lucroy took part in some workouts Tuesday but remains sidelined a week after sustaining a concussion when he was struck in the mask by a foul tip at Miami. Lucroy wasn’t sure when he’d be able to return to action but Craig Counsell said that the team has yet to consider shutting Lucroy down for the final three weeks of the regular season.