SS Jean Segura doubled in four trips Wednesday give him at least one hit in five of his last seven and seven of his last nine games. Segura is batting .328 (20-for-61) with four doubles, a triple and eight runs scored during 14 September games.

INF Elian Herrera recorded his third double in his last five games, giving him a career-high 18 for the season. Since returning to the Brewers July 31, Herrera is batting .261 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs while splitting time at second and third base.

RHP Jimmy Nelson left the game after taking a line drive to the head. He walked off under his own power.

RHP Matt Garza, who was removed from the rotation Sept. 5, left the team to be with his wife, who was due to give birth to twins. Manager Craig Counsell said Garza likely would not return to the team this season.

1B Adam Lind was held out of the lineup Wednesday against Cardinals LHP Jamie Garcia. Lind, a .284 hitter in his first season with the Brewers, was batting .229 against left-handed pitchers this season and .299 against righties. Against St. Louis this season, Lind is 10-for-44 at the plate with a home run and six RBIs.

RF Ryan Braun was scratched from Milwaukee’s starting lineup Wednesday with lower back tightness. He had played in all but three games since the All-Star break and is batting .291 on the season with a team-best 25 home runs, 84 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. Over his last 29 games, Braun was 41-for-109 (.376) at the plate with six homers and 21 RBIs.

RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ lineup Thursday, still battling back tightness that kept him sidelined the night before.