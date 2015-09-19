RHP Michael Blazek played catch Thursday but has no timetable for a return to action, manager Craig Counsell said. Blazek has been on the disabled list since breaking his right hand after giving up a game-winning home run to Cubs C Miguel Montero on Aug. 12.

RHP Jimmy Nelson spent Thursday night in a Milwaukee hospital, where he remained under observation after taking a line drive to the head.

RHP Jimmy Nelson will spend another night under observation Friday at a Milwaukee hospital.

RHP Matt Garza, removed from the rotation last week, left the team to be with his wife, who is due to give birth to twins. Manager Craig Counsell said he did not expect Garza to return to the team this season. Garza last pitched Sept. 5 and declined the chance to work out of the bullpen for the rest of the year. In the second season of a four-year, $50 million contract, the 31-year-old, 10-year veteran struggled from the outset and went 6-14 with a 5.63 ERA.

1B Adam Lind had two hits Thursday, his 41st multi-hit game of the season. Acquired from Toronto last November in exchange for RHP Marco Estrada, Lind is second on the team with a .289 average, third with 19 home runs and second with 81 RBIs. He has been especially good at Miller Park, where he is batting .335 (80-for-239) with 35 runs, 19 doubles, 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 71 games.

RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ starting lineup Thursday, having sat out the night before with back tightness. Braun said the pain hasn’t gone away but is manageable and he hopes to finish out the season. Braun went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Milwaukee’s 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

C Jonathan Lucroy (post-concussion symptoms) sat out his seventh consecutive game Thursday. Manager Craig Counsell said Lucroy is making “slow, positive progress” but still wasn’t sure if the catcher would return this season.