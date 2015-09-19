RHP Zach Davies’ fourth major league start showed improvement, but the rookie was again plagued by walks. He issued four in a 5-3 loss to the Reds, while allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts in six innings of work. Davies has struck out 14 and walked 12 in 21 innings of work this season.

LF Khris Davis belted his 22nd home run of the season, a second-inning solo shot off Reds RHP Brandon Finnegan. Davis has three home runs in his last five games and 15 since Aug. 6. Only the Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes has more during that stretch. Davis’ 22 home runs match his career high and put him second on the team this season.

RHP Jimmy Nelson spent a second night under observation at a Milwaukee hospital and is recovering from a contusion suffered when he was struck in the head by a line drive Thursday. Manager Craig Counsell said Nelson was feeling good but doctors wanted to keep an eye on him for an additional night. He wasn’t sure whether or not Nelson would make his next start but expected him to pitch before the end of the regular season.

C Jonathan Lucroy continued to make progress in his recovery from a concussion. He’d been stretching and running with the team and Friday, took overhand batting practice in the cage prior to Milwaukee’s 5-3 loss to Cincinnati. Lucroy has missed seven games since suffering the concussion last week in Miami.