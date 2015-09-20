INF Elian Herrera was taken off the field on an ambulance cart after colliding with OF Shane Peterson and SS Jean Segura chasing a short fly ball in the eighth inning. X-rays performed on his right leg revealed that Herrera suffered a deep contusion but not a fracture. He was batting .261 with 14 doubles and 18 RBIs since returning to the Brewers July 31.

LF Khris Davis twisted his left ankle on a seventh-inning single. He finished the inning but was replaced in a double-switch for the eighth and is day-to-day, manager Craig Counsell said. Davis had two hits, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

RHP Jimmy Nelson was released from a Milwaukee hospital and returned to the Brewers, three days after he suffered a brain contusion when he was struck in the head by a line drive. Nelson said he felt good and was looking forward to getting back on the mound. Manager Craig Counsell said he expected Nelson to pitch again this season but that he wouldn’t make his next scheduled start, Tuesday against the Cubs in Chicago.

RF Ryan Braun was back on the bench because of a sore back that has hobbled him for the last few weeks. Braun sat out Wednesday and returned to the Brewers’ lineup Thursday and Friday, going 0-for-6 with two walks in those contests. Manager Craig Counsell said Braun may need a few days to get back to action and that the team will be cautious with him over the final few weeks of the season.

OF Domingo Santana set a career high with five RBIs, going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run against the Reds. He has six home runs since joining the Brewers and now has a three-game hitting streak.