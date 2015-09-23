FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
September 23, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Michael Blazek was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list, clearing a spot on the Brewers’ 40-man roster. He has been out since Aug. 13 due to a fractured right hand, and the latest move ends his season.

RHP Jimmy Nelson was placed on the 60-day disabled list, clearing a spot on the Brewers’ 40-man roster. His season is finished as he recovers from being struck on the head by a liner last week.

RF Ryan Braun, who has battled a balky back all year, plans to have surgery after the season.

