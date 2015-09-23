INF Yadiel Rivera recalled from Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday. He batted .277 in 52 games for the Shuckers and also played at Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, batting .238 in 81 games. He entered each season between 2011-14 rated the organization’s best defensive infielder by Baseball America. Rivera made his big league debut Tuesday in the Brewers’ 4-0 loss to the Cubs, coming on as a sub and going 0-for-2.

RHP Tyler Wagner recalled from Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday. He posted an 11-5 record in 25 starts with the Shuckers and held opponents to a .235 collective batting average. He made one appearance for the Brewers on May 31, a 3 2/3-inning start in which he gave up five runs.

RHP Tyler Cravy (0-8) worked four innings and allowed two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three Tuesday in a 4-0 loss to the Cubs. He is 0-6 with a 6.52 ERA as a starter and has a 6.48 ERA with three home runs allowed in two starts against Chicago this season.

RHP Yhonathan Barrios had his contract selected by Milwaukee from Double-A Biloxi. He was acquired from Pittsburgh on July 23 in the Aramis Ramirez trade and cash. A former infielder, he became a pitcher in 2013. In a combined 49 relief appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this year, he went 4-5 with 17 saves and a 2.83 ERA.

RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 6.00 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season for the Brewers. He started Friday against Cincinnati in a 5-3 loss, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Davies was acquired from Baltimore on July 31 in exchange for OF Gerardo Parra.

RHP Jorge Lopez had his contract selected from Double-A Biloxi. He had a 12-5 record and a 2.26 ERA in 24 games with Biloxi and was named the Brewers’ minor league pitcher of the year and the Southern League pitcher of the year. He was league leader in opponents’ batting average (.205), and he tied for first in wins.

OF Michael Reed had his contract selected from Double-A Biloxi. He had a .278 average with five homers and 49 RBIs in 93 games for Biloxi. He was promoted Aug. 1 to Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he finished the regular season before rejoining Biloxi for the Southern League playoffs.

RHP Adrian Houser had his contract selected from Double-A Biloxi. Houser, acquired on July 30 from the Astros with three others in the Carlos Gomez trade, was 4-1 with a 2.92 ERA in seven regular-season starts for Biloxi. He threw a shutout in the first game of the Southern League playoffs.

RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) was moved from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list. Blazek (5-3, 2.43 ERA) last appeared Aug. 12 in a 4-3 loss to the Cubs in 10 innings.

RHP Jimmy Nelson was placed on the 60-day disabled list, clearing a spot on the Brewers’ 40-man roster. His season is finished as he recovers from being struck on the head by a liner last week.

RF Ryan Braun, who has battled a balky back all year, plans to have surgery after the season.