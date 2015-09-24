FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 25, 2015 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Yadiel Rivera made his major league debut on Tuesday as a defensive replacement, becoming the eighth Brewers player to appear in his first big league game this season. He went 0-2 in the game.

RHP Wily Peralta is done for the season after experiencing a flare up of a left oblique strain.

RHP Taylor Jungmann (9-6, 3.31 ERA) makes his 20th start of the season and first against the Cardinals as the Brewers open a three-game series in St. Louis. Jungmann started last Saturday against Cincinnati and had no decision in a 9-7 Milwaukee loss.

1B Adam Lind already has his fifth 20-home run season and needs just four RBIs for his second 90-plus RBI campaign. He went 1-for-4 on Wednesday has hit safely in four of his last five games. Lind’s 32 doubles this year are the most since he had 32 in 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
