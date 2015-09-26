SS Yadiel Rivera singled to left off Michael Wacha in the second inning for his first MLB hit, going 1-for-4 on the night. It was the first MLB start for Rivera, who made his debut Tuesday night at the Chicago Cubs, entering the game at third base and going 0-for-2. Rivera could get a little more playing time before the season’s over.

RHP Taylor Jungmann sailed through three innings, but recent trouble keeping the ball in the ballpark cropped up again in the fourth and cost him a loss. Jungmann gave up back-to-back homers to Jhonny Peralta and Stephen Piscotty, erasing a 3-0 lead and sending him to his seventh loss against nine wins. Jungmann gave up six hits and six runs in five innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

RHP Ariel Pena will get the call Friday night when Milwaukee continues its four-game series in St. Louis. Pena bagged an 8-4 win Sunday against Cincinnati, working five innings and giving up two runs off four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Pena started against the Cardinals Sept. 15, getting into the sixth inning with a shutout before giving up a run and settling for a no-decision.

OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) missed his sixth straight start Thursday night and there’s no timetable for his return. Braun hasn’t played since a 5-3 loss to Cincinnati Sept. 18. He’s one of just two players in MLB this year with at least 20 homers and 20 steals, joining Paul Goldschmidt of Arizona.

C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) returned from a 14-game absence Thursday night, singling as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and staying in the game for defense. Lucroy isn’t able to catch for the season’s remainder, but will pick up starts when left-handed pitchers go, which means he’ll play Saturday night when St. Louis runs Jaime Garcia to the bump.