RHP Tyler Wagner gets his second MLB start Saturday night when Milwaukee continues its series in St. Louis. Wagner was recalled from Double-A Biloxi Tuesday after going 11-5 with a 2.25 ERA, the lowest in the Southern League. Wagner pitched in the Brewers’ 7-6, 17-inning win over Arizona May 31, lasting just 3 2/3 innings and allowing five runs off nine hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

2B Scooter Gennett’s leadoff double gave him hits in 16 of his 17 career games at Busch Stadium, where he owns a .348 career average (23-of-66). Gennett went 1-for-3 before getting hooked for a pinch-hitter to start the eighth inning. He will probably sit out Saturday night with Garcia scheduled to start.

RHP Ariel Pena went five innings Friday night, giving up six hits and three runs with a walk and five strikeouts. Pena displayed better command in this start, as he issued 11 walks in his first 18 innings, but helped St. Louis start a two-run fourth by giving a free pass to Jason Heyward. Pena has allowed just one homer in 23 innings and could contend for a spot in next year’s rotation.

LF Khris Davis made up for a bad baserunning blunder in the fourth inning, lining the eventual game-winning homer as the leadoff man in the ninth. It was his 24th homer of the year and his third career homer in the ninth inning or later. It was his second game-winning homer of his career.

OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) missed his seventh consecutive start Friday night but was able to pinch-hit in the seventh inning, lining out to right. Braun is scheduled to start Saturday night when left-hander Jaime Garcia takes the mound for St. Louis. Braun hasn’t started since Sept. 18, when Milwaukee lost 5-3 to Cincinnati in Miller Park.