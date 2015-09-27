FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 27, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Tyler Wagner fell victim to fastball inaccuracy in the first inning Saturday night, walking two batters and falling behind consistently in the Brewers’ loss to the Cardinals. That led to a four-run St. Louis outburst, which essentially decided the game in his second big league start. Wagner, who led the Double-A Southern League in ERA this year at 2.25, should get another start before the season ends next weekend.

OF Michael Reed’s major league debut couldn’t have gone much better, as he pinch-hit in the sixth inning.

RHP Adrian Houser became the 11th player to make his MLB debut for Milwaukee in the eighth inning.

OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) was back in the starting lineup after a seven-game absence going 0-for-4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
